Seven Kiribati ferry sinking survivors rescued after four days drifting in Pacific Ocean

Six adults and an unconscious baby have been rescued from the Pacific Ocean after drifting for four days in the blazing sun without water.

The survivors had scrambled onto the small wooden dinghy after the ferry they were aboard sank, according to authorities.

New Zealand Defence Force Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the crew on a military P-3K2 Orion plane had used radar to locate the 5m aluminium dinghy while searching for survivors.

He said the ferry had been carrying at least 50 people while travelling between two islands in the remote nation of Kiribati.

Webb said there had been no sign of any other survivors. He said it was not yet clear what caused the ferry to sink.

The plane dropped supplies to the survivors including food, water and a radio, Webb said. The survivors used the radio to tell rescuers they had managed to get off the ferry when it capsized and climb aboard the dinghy, he said.