Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrested after calling day of nationwide protests

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested after he called a nationwide day of protests against the Government of President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Navalny was detained by police in central Moscow on Sunday after he made a brief appearance at a rally.

Footage showed him being grabbed by several officers and forced to the ground before he was bundled into a police van.

A raid was also staged on his campaign offices in the Russian capital.

The arrest came as Mr Navalny's supporters held rallies at a number of cities calling for a boycott of the upcoming presidential election.