Plans to lower voting age in Welsh council elections

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Wales could soon be able to vote in council elections.

The proposals were put forward by the Welsh Government in a bid to increase participation and amid concern that young people are "disengaged" with politics.

Alun Davies, the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, added that he was "concerned we are still seeing far too many people, particularly young people, disengaged from the political process.

"There are many reasons for this but we must do more to make the process more attractive, welcoming and transparent."

Following the plan from The Welsh Labour Government, which will be formally announced on Tuesday, the national branch of the party seized on the plans and urged the UK's Conservative Government to give 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote in general elections.

The Labour Party continued that the current rules which only allow those aged 18 and over to vote were "inconsistent and unsuitable" and the Welsh Government was "leading the way" with its plans.

Shadow voter engagement minister Cat Smith continued: "However, we are now in an inconsistent and unsustainable position where a 16-year-old living in Wales and Scotland can vote in local elections, yet they are denied the right to vote in UK general elections.

"The Conservative Party is quickly finding themselves on the wrong side of history, while Labour is yet again showing that they are the party of the many.

"The time has now come for the UK Government to extend the franchise to all 16 and 17-year-olds, and ensure equal voting rights across the United Kingdom."