- ITV Report
-
Police release images of man sought over Hayes car crash that killed three teenage boys
Detectives have released an image of a man being sought over a car crash that killed three teenage boys in Hayes, West London.
Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh Kennedy were killed as they walked to a friend's birthday party on Saturday evening.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after the black Audi, believed to be travelling at speed, mounted the pavement.
He was being questioned at a north London police station on Saturday night.
Police have now released CCTV images footage of a second man who is believed to have got out of the car and fled the scene after the collision.
They said they are sure that anyone who knows the man will know him as they appealed for information on the "tragic" incident.
Police said two of the boys who were killed in the crash were aged 16 and a third was 17 years old. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Promising footballer Harry Rice was among those who lost his life. He is understood to have been signed with semi-professional side Farnborough FC.
The club said in a statement that it was saddened to hear of the "tragic accident", adding "Our thoughts are with Harry’s family and friends at this sad time."
Family members and friends have been visiting the site of the accident to lay flowers and pay their respects.
The mother of one of the victims left a card to "my darling baby boi" which said "My heart is broken".
Another said: "I thought I would never have to write this and I don't know what to write but I will always love and miss you millions."
A large crowd of young people gathered at the scene of the crash on Saturday afternoon to leave tributes and release balloons.
Witnesses at the scene said that friends who were with the boys had rushed to try to save them but could not.
Tony Kitchin, 44, who works as a security guard at a haulage firm nearby, said: "This road is busy 24/7. It's a speed trap.
"I'm really surprised we haven't had more horrific accidents like this."
He added :"No parent should have to deal with that. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the people who lost their lives last night."
Police said that at least two people had got out of the car and tried to leave after the crash.
The suspect who was arrested was initially detained by members of the public at the scene, they said.
Inquiries are still ongoing to find out of exactly how many people were in the car, they said last night.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Met's road policing team on 0208 991 9555 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.