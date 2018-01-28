Police release images of man sought over Hayes car crash that killed three teenage boys

Detectives have released an image of a man being sought over a car crash that killed three teenage boys in Hayes, West London.

Harry Rice, George Wilkinson and Josh Kennedy were killed as they walked to a friend's birthday party on Saturday evening.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after the black Audi, believed to be travelling at speed, mounted the pavement.

He was being questioned at a north London police station on Saturday night.

Police have now released CCTV images footage of a second man who is believed to have got out of the car and fled the scene after the collision.

They said they are sure that anyone who knows the man will know him as they appealed for information on the "tragic" incident.