Casino mogul Steve Wynn quits as Republican finance chairman after sexual harassment claims

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault

Mr Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than £91 million.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said

The Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Mr Wynn, the chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts. Mr Wynn has denied the allegations.

One case led to a £5.2 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.

Mr Wynn confirmed his resignation in a statement released on Saturday.

"The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction," Mr Wynn said.

Mr Wynn was chosen by Mr Trump to lead the RNC's fundraising effort, and he contributed more than US$600,000 (£423,000) to Republican causes last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Mr Trump had signed off on the decision for Mr Wynn to resign.

Since 2013, Mr Wynn has contributed nearly US$2.4 million (£1.6 million) to Republican candidates and party organisations around the country, including 2017 special election winners as well as dozens of state Republican Party committees.