Couples can enjoy candlelit dinner for two this Valentine's Day at selected Greggs stores

Greggs is opening its doors to romance on Valentine's Day offering couples a "fine dining" experience made entirely from their baked products.

Selected stores will be transformed into restaurants on Valentine's night complete with mood lighting, music, roses, candles and linen table cloths.

The one-night only menu, costing £15 per couple, will include a bottle of prosecco and instead of ordering at the till, customers will receive "first class table service".