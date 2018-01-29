- ITV Report
-
Couples can enjoy candlelit dinner for two this Valentine's Day at selected Greggs stores
Greggs is opening its doors to romance on Valentine's Day offering couples a "fine dining" experience made entirely from their baked products.
Selected stores will be transformed into restaurants on Valentine's night complete with mood lighting, music, roses, candles and linen table cloths.
The one-night only menu, costing £15 per couple, will include a bottle of prosecco and instead of ordering at the till, customers will receive "first class table service".
Bookings for the Valentine's Day experience at Greggs will open on February 7 for stores in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Newcastle and Glasgow.
A statement on their website said: "This is the ultimate Valentine’s treat for the Greggs fan in your life.
"The one-night-only menu will be made entirely from your favourite products but given a special Valentine’s twist."
It added: "Sausage rolls and romance can go hand in hand."