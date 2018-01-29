Dry and cold for most. Windy with showers western Scotland.

Most places will have a dry clear evening followed by a frosty night, particularly in the south, where winds will ease. Scotland will stay windy throughout and showers in the west will merge into longer spells of rain.

A frosty start on Tuesday will be followed by a dry day for central and southern parts though rain will reach southwest England later. Strong winds and rain will continue in Scotland.

Wednesday will become colder with sunshine and blustery showers, wintry over northern hills. Thursday will stay windy and cold, with fewer showers. Friday will become wetter, but (briefly) milder.