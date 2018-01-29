Brexit: EU's transition guidelines will see UK obey laws but have no say in decisions

Credit: PA

Britain will have to obey the EU rule-book in full during a transition period after Brexit while having no voice in decision-making bodies, under proposals agreed by the remaining 27 member states. In a brief meeting in Brussels, the EU27 gave their approval to new guidelines for chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, ahead of talks expected to conclude in March. Speaking ahead of the publication of Mr Barnier's new mandate, Downing Street acknowledged that "differences" remain between the views of London and Brussels on the nature of the transition, expected to last around two years from the official date of Brexit in March 2019.

In a statement released after the Brussels meeting, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said: "EU ministers have given a clear mandate to the Commission on what is the type of transition period that we envisage: full EU acquis to be applied in the UK and no participation in the EU institutions and decision-making. "The 27 adopted the text speedily today and we hope an agreement on this with the UK can also be closed swiftly." Mrs May's official spokesman told reporters that "there will naturally be some distance in the detail of our starting positions" for negotiations. "I think there is broad agreement on the principle of an implementation period being in the interests of both sides, but on the specific detail you would expect there to be some differences," said the spokesman. "That is obviously what will be negotiated."

