FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe resigns abruptly ahead of planned retirement

The FBI's deputy director has abruptly resigned from his post just weeks before he was due to retire.

Andrew McCabe, who has been repeatedly criticised by Donald Trump, is leaving the bureau before a planned retirement date in Spring.

His resignation is effective immediately, people familiar with the decision said.

The White House today confirmed Mr McCabe's exit from the bureau but said it was not involved.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The president wasn't part of this decision-making process."