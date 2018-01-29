Holidaymakers offered chance to reserve sunbeds for £22 for entire stay

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Holidaymakers are being offered the chance to reserve sunbeds for their entire stay.

Thomas Cook customers willing to pay 25 euros (£22) will be able to book a specific lounger in what it says is the UK's first package holiday company to provide such a service.

Travel firms receive numerous complaints from customers unable to use hotel sunbeds because many are reserved by people leaving towels, books and other belongings on them.

The frantic dash to the pool in the early hours of the morning to bag a sunbed has become somewhat of a ritual for desperate holidaymakers, with several videos appearing online showing crowds outside hotel pools waiting for them to open before rushing in.