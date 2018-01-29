Johnson and Gove outflanked by government economists

Monday's Brexit subcommittee meeting of the most senior Cabinet members passed off without a fracas and was - according to those in the room - "constructive and useful".

Why wasn't there the now traditional Brexit punch-up?

Well it is because the PM, foreign sec, home sec, Brexit sec, Chancellor and agric sec - inter alia - were debating the "uncontentious" questions of what our future security relationship with the EU should look like and how we would share data.

In other words, the policy so politically hot that it glows blue in the dark - the shape of our preferred future trading relationship with the EU - was not discussed.

But the Cabinet's biggest hitters will have their electric debate on this question - which is so disputed that it may prompt ministerial resignations - in the middle of next week, on Feb 7, I am told.

Now what will be a ministerial brawl is being "informed" by confidential and highly sensitive analysis of the economic impact of different possible trading relationships the UK might have with the EU.

The analysis is being disseminated in a novel way: because of fear of leaks, ministers are not being given documents.

Instead a director general and economist at the Department of Exiting the EU, Susannah Storey, makes a personal presentation - with slides - to any Secretary of State on the crucial cabinet sub-committee who requests it.

She's accompanied by an economist from the Treasury. And the relevant Secretary of State is encouraged to bring along the chief economist from his or her respective department, just in case he or she wants reassurance that it isn't a terrible Whitehall stitch-up.