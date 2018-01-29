At least 11 killed after Kabul military academy attacked by IS militants

At least 11 soldiers have been killed after Islamic State militants attacked a military academy in Kabul.

The attack started at 4am on Monday when a suicide bomber attacked guards providing security to the academy and was followed by a gun battle with troops that last several hours and left at least 16 people wounded.

The assault involved at least five insurgents, two of whom were killed in the shootout with troops, two detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested.

All roads leading to the military academy were blocked by police, which only allowed ambulances access to the site to transfer the wounded to hospitals.

Hours later the Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Khorasan Province, posted its claim of responsibility on its media arm, saying its fighters targeted the "military academy in Kabul".

A wave of relentless violence in Kabul this month unleashed by the Taliban and the rival Islamic State group has killed scores and left hundreds wounded.

Monday's attack comes just two days after a Taliban suicide bombing in the Afghanistan capital that left more than 100 dead.

Attackers concealed explosives inside an ambulance and managed to get past a first checkpoint in Kabul by claiming that they was rushing a patient to hospital.