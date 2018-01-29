'Remove homeless before royal wedding' councillor Simon Dudley survives no confidence vote

A council leader who called on police to clear rough sleepers from Windsor before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has survived a "no confidence" vote.

Conservative councillor Simon Dudley caused outrage after suggesting rough sleepers could present the town in a "sadly unfavourable light".

He tweeted that some rough sleepers had made a "commercial life choice praying on residents and tourists".

And in a letter to police he complained about aggressive begging and intimidation and "bags and detritus" on the streets.

Mr Dudley was expected to fall victim to a vote of no confidence, but councillors rejected the motion in a meeting on Monday 43-9.