Rise of the machine: Could your job be at risk of being taken over by robots by 2030?

One in five jobs in British cities are under threat of being lost by 2030 because of automation and globalisation, a new report has predicted.

Retail, customer service and warehouse jobs are among those most at risk, the Centre for Cities said.

The think tank said struggling cities in the North and Midlands were more exposed to job losses than wealthier cities in the South, which could compound the North/South divide.

Mansfield, Sunderland and Wakefield could see two out of five jobs lost, while Oxford and Cambridge face losing 13%, the study found.

The report also said the changes would lead to jobs being created as well as lost, but in Northern and Midlands' cities they would largely be in low-skilled occupations.