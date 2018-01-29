- ITV Report
Surge in young voters in 2017 election is 'myth', academics say
There was no such thing as a "youthquake" - a surge of young voters - in the last General Election, analysis by the British Election Study (BES) team reveals.
People were "much too hasty" to attribute a rise in number of younger voters as the reason for Labour's unexpectedly good performance in the 2017 election, it said.
The theory that a "youthquake" of disengaged voters, energised by Jeremy Corbyn's campaign, caused the Conservatives to lose their majority was "largely based on anecdotes" and a "myth", the report said.
Analysing election figures and conducting surveys, the BES said that although there was an increase in turnout for constituencies with a younger population, there was no surge in young voters with an insignificant difference to figures from 2015.
The BES said that there was likely a small increase in turnout across a larger age range with a slight rise in voters aged between 30 and 40.
"We can be confident, though, that there was no dramatic surge in youth turnout of the sort suggested by some other surveys. In short, there was no ‘youthquake’," the report said.
Researchers said that the theory of a youthquake - which was named Oxford Dictionary's word of 2017 - came from political commentary responding to Corbyn's strategy to attract younger voters.
The Labour leader was often photographed with young people during the campaign and chants of 'Oh Jeremy Corbyn' were heard when he appeared at Glastonbury Festival.
The report said: "Why then did the idea that there was a surge in youth turnout take hold? In part it is because political commentary is prone to believing that what politicians set out to do is effective, even if there is no concrete evidence that it is.
"Increasing youth turnout was part of Corbyn’s political strategy. As Labour did unexpectedly well, it is not unreasonable to think that strategy might have paid off, even though this turns out not to be the case."
Turnout did increase in 2017 but only by a small fraction of 2.5 percentage points and turnout for the youngest age group was actually lower than previous elections, the BES said.