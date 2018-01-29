Surge in young voters in 2017 election is 'myth', academics say

There was no such thing as a "youthquake" - a surge of young voters - in the last General Election, analysis by the British Election Study (BES) team reveals.

People were "much too hasty" to attribute a rise in number of younger voters as the reason for Labour's unexpectedly good performance in the 2017 election, it said.

The theory that a "youthquake" of disengaged voters, energised by Jeremy Corbyn's campaign, caused the Conservatives to lose their majority was "largely based on anecdotes" and a "myth", the report said.

Analysing election figures and conducting surveys, the BES said that although there was an increase in turnout for constituencies with a younger population, there was no surge in young voters with an insignificant difference to figures from 2015.

The BES said that there was likely a small increase in turnout across a larger age range with a slight rise in voters aged between 30 and 40.

"We can be confident, though, that there was no dramatic surge in youth turnout of the sort suggested by some other surveys. In short, there was no ‘youthquake’," the report said.