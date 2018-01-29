World's tallest man Sultan Kosen meets world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge in Egypt

The world's tallest man has met up with the shortest woman at Egypt's pyramids in a bid to boost the country's struggling tourism industry.

Sultan Kosen, a 35-year-old from Turkey, stands 246.5cm (8ft 1in) tall and met with Jyoti Amge from India, who is just 62.8cm (2ft 06in) tall.

The pair came together in front of the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Cairo last Friday, striking poses for awe-struck tourists.