Helicopter helps rescue skiers left dangling on broken chairlift

Around 150 skiers were evacuated from a chairlift in Austria after it broke down.

Rather than leave the lift-users dangling 23ft-33ft (7m-10m) up in the air and waiting for hours while repairs took place, authorities on Kreischberg mountain decided to evacuate them instead.

Some members of mountain rescue team climbed up the skiers and brought the skiers down with ropes, while others were lifted up onto one of three rescue helicopters.

Luckily for the stranded skiers, the weather was relatively mild and no-one suffered any injuries from the cold.