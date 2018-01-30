BBC proposes salary cap for news presenters of £320,000 in wake of equal pay row

The BBC could cap news presenters' salaries at £320,000 after a scandal over gender pay inequality.

The limit will also apply to editors and correspondents, BBC News reports, although the move has yet to be officially agreed.

It remains unclear if on-air staff will be able to earn more from other work at the BBC, including entertainment shows across radio and TV.

The revelation comes as BBC director-general Lord Hall prepares to be questioned by MPs over the broadcaster's pay culture.

The broadcaster's China editor, Carrie Gracie, recently resigned in protestat pay inequality, while a report by a group representing women at the BBC said they have faced "veiled threats" while trying to raise the subject of pay.

It emerged last week that a number of the BBC's leading male presenters had agreed to have their pay cut in the wake of the row, including Jeremy Vine, Nicky Campbell, John Humphrys, Nick Robinson and Huw Edwards.