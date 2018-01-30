Leaked Brexit report reveals UK worse off whatever deal May strikes with European Union

Theresa May is facing fresh pressure over a leaked Brexit analysis that concludes Britain would be worse off, whatever future deal is struck with the European Union.

Opposition MPs jumped on the revelations, demanding the public were told the true cost of leaving the EU.

May travels to China on Wednesday, leaving behind a Conservative Party in turmoil, riven by unrest among MPs over the direction of talks with Brussels.

The leak of latest economic impact assessment will do little to lighten their mood. Drawn up for the Department for Exiting the EU, the document shows growth would be lower under a range of potential scenarios.

Even if the UK is able to negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement - as Theresa May hopes - it estimated growth would be down 5% over the next 15 years, according to the document seen by the BuzzFeed News website.

That would rise to 8% if Britain left without a deal and was forced to fall back on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

However, if the UK were to retain access to the single market through membership of the European Economic Area the loss would be just 2%.