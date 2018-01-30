- ITV Report
-
Terracotta army soldiers arrive in Liverpool from China for blockbuster show
Clay warriors from the legendary terracotta army have arrived in the UK for the first time in almost a decade for a blockbuster show.
Visitors will have the chance to go face-to-face with some of the figures that were buried along with China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, to protect him in the afterlife.
The statues lay undiscovered for more than two thousand years until they were discovered by chance by farmers in 1974.
Now recognised as extraordinary relics both in terms of their art and historical value, their visit to the Liverpool Museum marks a relatively rare chance to see figures from army outside of China.
It's the first time that statues from the terracotta army have been loaned to the UK in nearly 10 years.
Fiona Philpott, the director of exhibitions at the National Museums group holding the exhibition, said the specific figures being shown may never have been seen in Europe before.
They encompass a range of figures within the artwork army, including horses, infantrymen and archers.
Visitors will also learn more about how the army was just a part of emperor Qin Shi Huang's pursuit of immortality as he made elaborate preparations for a life after death.
Each of the more than 6,000 figures that have been excavated appears to have been crafted separately and has a unique face.
Karen Bradley, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, was among those celebrating the artworks' arrival in the UK.
"The terracotta army represents one of the most significant archaeological excavations of the 20th century, and I am delighted that a selection of the warriors will be coming to Liverpool," she said.
- China's First Emperor and the Terracotta Warriors is open from 9th February to 28th October at the World Museum in Liverpool