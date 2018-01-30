Terracotta army soldiers arrive in Liverpool from China for blockbuster show

Clay warriors from the legendary terracotta army have arrived in the UK for the first time in almost a decade for a blockbuster show.

Visitors will have the chance to go face-to-face with some of the figures that were buried along with China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, to protect him in the afterlife.

The statues lay undiscovered for more than two thousand years until they were discovered by chance by farmers in 1974.

Now recognised as extraordinary relics both in terms of their art and historical value, their visit to the Liverpool Museum marks a relatively rare chance to see figures from army outside of China.