Colder, windy & wintry

Freezing frosty and icy for some of us tonight as temperatures fall. Rain sliding its way from north to south will bring some sleet and snow across hills of northern England and Wales. Snow and brisk winds across hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland will give blizzard-like conditions. Into tomorrow morning, overnight cloud and rain will be slow to clear through southern England at first but then a more cheerful day with perky sunshine. Away from southern England a bright, crisp start but brisk west winds will blow in downpours of rain, falling as sleet and hill snow in places.A colder day after a freezing start and the coldness enhanced by a biting windchill.