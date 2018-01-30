Colder with cloud & clearer skies

A chilly day with bright skies across the Midlands and the south-east and grey skies elsewhere. Breezy in the west making it feel nippy with some patchy rain in the West Country seeping from west to east. Rain through western Scotland will give hill sleet and snow and slip from north to south this evening and overnight. Hills will be prone to some short lived sleet and snow with blowing snow and blizzards for Scotland. Colder with frosty and icy spots by dawn.