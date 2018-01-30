E-cigarette smoke may cause DNA damage and cancer, scientists warn

Smoke from e-cigarettes damages DNA and can increase the risk of cancer and heart disease, scientists have warned.

The battery-driven devices, which deliver an instant nicotine "hit" without burning tobacco, have been widely promoted as a safer alternative to cigarettes.

But findings from a new study suggest they are far from harmless and could pose a serious health risk.

In laboratory tests, mice exposed to e-cigarette smoke had higher levels of DNA damage in the heart, lungs and bladder than those breathing normal filtered air.

DNA repair systems, which protect against cancer, were also impaired in the animals' cells.

The US team led by Dr Moon-shong Tang, from New York University School of Medicine, warn that "vapers" may be increasing their risk of life-threatening conditions.