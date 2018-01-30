- ITV Report
Emotional Brendan Cole reveals to Lorraine he has been dropped from Strictly Come Dancing
Brendan Cole choked back tears as he revealed he has been dropped from Strictly Come Dancing.
The professional dancer, who joined the show at its launch in 2004, told ITV's Lorraine that he was not part of the "vision" for the future of the BBC show.
Cole has famously sparred with Strictly judges over the years, and clashed with new head judge Shirley Ballas in the last series.
The 41-year-old won the first series of the show with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.
The New Zealand-born star, who alongside Anton Du Beke was the only professional dancer from the show's inception to remain on the series, revealed: "It's hard to talk about. The BBC haven't renewed my contract.
"They made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I'm in shock. I'm quite emotional."
Cole said he had enjoyed "15 incredible series".
But the "disappointed" dancer admitted: "It's very hard to talk about. It's just a recent decision, I've always known this day will come".
He added: "It's an editorial decision. I'll never know the ins and outs. I'm a very strong character within the show. I have my strong views. Some do, some don't (like it).
"I've been very lucky...My passion is still very much there. I'll miss being a Strictly dancer...It feels quite raw."
Cole said he had not been able make "much of a noise" on the show in the last five years because his partners had not had a lot of dance experience.
He did not mention the judges but said of the dancers: "I'll miss my gang, the pros on the show, they're a phenomenal bunch. I love them to bits."
Last year, Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli took Cole to task and told him he should be more respectful to new head judge Ballas.
Ballas and Cole had an awkward exchange following Cole's tango with Charlotte Hawkins, when Cole hit back as Ballas critiqued their routine and he told the judge: "I'm really sorry, but there was no rise and fall."
She told him to look back over the footage, to which he firmly responded: "I will, my dear."
A BBC spokesman said: "We'd like to thank Brendan for being part of the show since the beginning - winner of the first series - and for the contribution he has made to its success. We wish him all the very best for the future."