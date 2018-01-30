Emotional Brendan Cole reveals to Lorraine he has been dropped from Strictly Come Dancing

Brendan Cole choked back tears as he revealed he has been dropped from Strictly Come Dancing.

The professional dancer, who joined the show at its launch in 2004, told ITV's Lorraine that he was not part of the "vision" for the future of the BBC show.

Cole has famously sparred with Strictly judges over the years, and clashed with new head judge Shirley Ballas in the last series.

The 41-year-old won the first series of the show with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

The New Zealand-born star, who alongside Anton Du Beke was the only professional dancer from the show's inception to remain on the series, revealed: "It's hard to talk about. The BBC haven't renewed my contract.

"They made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I'm in shock. I'm quite emotional."

Cole said he had enjoyed "15 incredible series".

But the "disappointed" dancer admitted: "It's very hard to talk about. It's just a recent decision, I've always known this day will come".