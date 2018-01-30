Finsbury Park mosque van attack accused Darren Osborne 'planned to assassinate' Jeremy Corbyn

A man accused of carrying out a terror attack outside Finsbury Park mosque initially planned to assassinate Jeremy Corbyn, a court has heard.

Darren Osborne told the Old Bailey he intended to kill the Labour leader when he spoke at an Al Quds march in Grosvenor Square last June - hours before the attack.

But when that plan was thwarted attention turned to the mosque, jurors heard, as it was in Mr Corbyn's constituency.

Giving evidence, Osborne - who is accused of driving into a crowd of worshippers outside the mosque - denied he was behind the wheel.

He said that a man named "Dave" had been driving, while Osborne and a third man had been passengers.

Police have not arrested anybody else in connection with the attack or indicated they are seeking further arrests.