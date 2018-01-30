Man alleged to be notorious IRA agent Stakeknife arrested

A man believed to be the British Army's notorious IRA agent Stakeknife has been arrested.

Detectives investigating historic claims of murder, kidnap and torture detained Freddie Scappaticci on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old has always denied he is Stakeknife - an agent linked to more than 50 killings.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Jon Boutcher is currently investigating whether these IRA murders were preventable or linked to the Army, Security Services and UK Government.

An update from Operation Kenova confirmed that a 72-year-old had been arrested.