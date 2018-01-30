Kenya: Opposition rival declares himself 'people's president'

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has been sworn in as the "people's president" as the country's political stand-off continues.

Mr Odinga and tens of thousands of supporters went ahead with the mock ceremony despite the government warning the event would be treason.

Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected president last October in a controversial election, which had followed a previous nullified vote.

The re-run earned Mr Kenyatta 98% of the ballots cast, but Mr Odinga boycotted that election over claims it was a scam.

On Tuesday, the government cut live transmission of the country's top three TV channels, warning that media licenses would be revoked if the mock inauguration was broadcast.