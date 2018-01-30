- ITV Report
Kenya: Opposition rival declares himself 'people's president'
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Martha Fairlie
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has been sworn in as the "people's president" as the country's political stand-off continues.
Mr Odinga and tens of thousands of supporters went ahead with the mock ceremony despite the government warning the event would be treason.
Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected president last October in a controversial election, which had followed a previous nullified vote.
The re-run earned Mr Kenyatta 98% of the ballots cast, but Mr Odinga boycotted that election over claims it was a scam.
On Tuesday, the government cut live transmission of the country's top three TV channels, warning that media licenses would be revoked if the mock inauguration was broadcast.
Seventy-three-year-old Mr Odinga took an oath holding a Bible over his head amid cheers.
He called the ceremony a step towards establishing a functioning democracy in Kenya.
"We are seeing the return of an authoritarian, imperial presidency in our country and rule by fiat, and this must be resisted," he said ahead of the ceremony.
Afterwards, he updated his Twitter profile to call himself "President of the Republic of Kenya".
Months of political uncertainty have unravelled in Kenya since Mr Kenyatta's re-election.
Kenya's Supreme Court nullified the August election after Mr Odinga claimed that hackers infiltrated the electoral commission's computer system and changed results in favour of Mr Kenyatta.
The court ordered a fresh election in October that Mr Kenyatta won and his rival boycotted.