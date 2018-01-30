Terminally ill teenager marries high school sweetheart after learning he has only weeks to live

A terminally ill teenager has fulfilled his final wish of marrying his high school sweetheart after being told he has only weeks to live.

Dustin Snyder, 19, said he wanted to spend whatever time he has left wedded to his girlfriend Sierra Siverio.

Friends and family rushed to put together a dream wedding in days after he was told that his cancer was terminal.

Dustin told Fox News 13 it had been "the most special day of my life" after the emotional ceremony in front of family and friends in Florida.

His new wife added: "I got to marry my best friend."