Trump: US will no longer talk to Taliban after series of deadly attacks in Afghanistan

Donald Trump has sad he ill no longer talk to the Taliban after a string of deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

Speaking to visiting members of the UN Security Council, the president railed against the "atrocities," adding that Washington would not engage in future talks with the group, despite the administration seeking to end a stalemate in America's longest war.

"Innocent people are being killed left and right. Bombing, in the middle of children, in the middle of families, bombing, killing all over Afghanistan," he said. "So we don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time but it's going to be a long time."

Trump's comments follow a deadly car bombing attack in Kabul that killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 more. Earlier this month, Americans were among those killed and injured in the Taliban's 13-hour siege of a hotel in Kabul.