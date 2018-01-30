Weather: a frosty start will turn to a dry day for central and southern parts

After a frosty start for many of us, Tuesday will be a dry day for central and southern parts with plenty of bright or sunny spells.

However, patchy rain will reach southwest England through the afternoon, slowly moving northeast.

Outbreaks of rain across western Scotland will become heavier and more persistent through the day, accompanied by gales in places.

It will feel chillier for many today with a high of 10 Celsius (50F) in the southwest.