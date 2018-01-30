William and Kate go head-to-head in bandy penalty shootout on Sweden visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone head-to-head in a penalty shootout of bandy, a form of ice hockey, as they begun their Scandinavian tour.

Dressed in bobble hats and winter coats, William and Kate took to the ice, via a red carpet, in the snow-covered Vasaparken in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Being six months pregnant did not deter Kate from showing her competitive side, but while she is known to have been a keen hockey player at school, this time she lost to her husband two goals to one.