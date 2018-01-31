Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

British brothers charged with importing half a tonne of cocaine worth £50 million

The private jet at Farnborough Airport. Credit: NCA

Two British brothers have been charged with importing cocaine after half a tonne of the Class A drug - worth an estimated £50 million - was found on a private jet.

Border Force agents made the discovery - believed to be one of the largest seizures of its kind - after a flight arrived at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday.

The jet had travelled from Bogota, Colombia.

The drugs were discovered in suitcases by Border Force officers. Credit: NCA

Martin Neil, 48, and Stephen Neil, 53, from Poole in Dorset, are among the five men charged after the find at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire.

The other three men charged are Italian national Alessandro Iembo, 28, of Richmond Hill, Bournemouth, and Spanish nationals Victor Franco-Lorenzo, 40, and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas, 45.

The cocaine had a potential value in excess of £50 million. Credit: NCA

National Crime Agency operations manager Siobhan Micklethwaite described the seizure as "major", revealing that it was "one of the largest flown into the UK by plane in many years".

All five men are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.