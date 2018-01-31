- ITV Report
British brothers charged with importing half a tonne of cocaine worth £50 million
Two British brothers have been charged with importing cocaine after half a tonne of the Class A drug - worth an estimated £50 million - was found on a private jet.
Border Force agents made the discovery - believed to be one of the largest seizures of its kind - after a flight arrived at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday.
The jet had travelled from Bogota, Colombia.
Martin Neil, 48, and Stephen Neil, 53, from Poole in Dorset, are among the five men charged after the find at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire.
The other three men charged are Italian national Alessandro Iembo, 28, of Richmond Hill, Bournemouth, and Spanish nationals Victor Franco-Lorenzo, 40, and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas, 45.
National Crime Agency operations manager Siobhan Micklethwaite described the seizure as "major", revealing that it was "one of the largest flown into the UK by plane in many years".
All five men are due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.