Campaigners call for boiling alive of crabs and lobsters to be banned

Celebrities are among the signatories of a letter calling on the Government to ban the boiling alive crabs and lobsters.

Crustacean Compassion's letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove asks for decapod crustaceans, such as crabs, lobsters, prawns and crayfish, to be classified as "animals" under the Animal Welfare Bill and in the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Since they are currently outside of this classification, there is "no legal requirement for food processors, supermarkets or restaurants to consider their welfare during storage, handling or killing", the letter states.

Amongst the signatories are comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter and conservationist Michaela Strachan, naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham, the president of the Royal Veterinary Society, and a host of other campaigners and academics.

The letter continues that decapods are "sentient" and according to scientific research "are capable of experiencing pain".

While being boiled alive before they are eaten, the crustaceans will struggle and attempt to free itself, while also shedding its limbs.