Captive whale learns to 'talk' through blowhole in controversial study

A killer whale has been taught to 'speak' human words through her blowhole in a controversial study.

Wikie, a 16-year-old captive Orca living at a French marine theme park, can mimic words such as "hello" and "Amy" and can even count up to three.

The scientist that led the study believes that basic "conversations" with her may one day be possible.

But environmental campaigners have said that keeping the intelligent creatures in captivity is cruel.

One of the scientists studying Wikie's 'speech', Professor Josep Call said: "We can learn more about their cognition and behaviour and we can extract some scientific knowledge from these fascinating creatures.

"So in my mind it's not cruelty."