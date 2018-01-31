F1 to end use of 'grid girls'

Formula One is stop using "grid girls" at the start of the next world championship season.

The sport's organisers said the walk-on grid girls were “at odds with modern-day societal norms”.

"We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world," Sean Bratches, managing director of Commercial Operations at Formula 1, said.

The decision comesafter the Professional Darts Corporation's announced it was ending the long-established practice of women escorting male players to the stage.

The new F1 season begins on March 25.

"Grid Girls" are models used in the sport to hold umbrellas or driver name-boards, and line up as the winning driver walks to the podium.