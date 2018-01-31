- ITV Report
Finsbury Park attack suspect 'conjured defence out of thin air', prosecutors say
A man who allegedly ploughed a van into a group of Muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park "conjured his defence out of thin air" after losing the courage of his convictions, a court was told.
Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff is accused of deliberately mowing down worshippers using a van shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year.
The 48-year-old denied he was behind the wheel claiming that a man named Dave had been driving, while he and a third man called Terry Jones had been passengers.
Jurors trying Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff, were warned not to let him "pull the wool" over their eyes with his "frankly absurd" account.
Jonathan Rees QC, delivering his closing speech for the prosecution at Woolwich Crown Court, told jurors the motivation for Osborne's mission was the "warped hatred of all Muslims, which had its roots in material he had watched on television and online".
Mr Rees said Osborne served a statement five days into his trial and then a second, contradictory statement three days later.
He told the jury it "tells you everything you need to know about the defendant's approach to these proceedings."
He added: "We suggest that the defendant has conjured up a defence out of thin air."
In his closing remarks, Mr Rees told the jury the defendant had lied and said his account was "frankly absurd" and trying to pin the blame on someone he had "invented" because "he does not have the courage of his convictions".
Osborne told the court Dave had jumped into the van under the railway bridge along Seven Sisters Road and got into the footwell before switching with him.
But he denied that he knew Dave was going to drive into pedestrians.
Osborne likened his companion to the magician Dynamo, when asked to explain why he was the only person seen on CCTV getting out of the van after the collision.
He told the court: "He's like Dynamo, an illusion. An illusionist. He can make himself vanish perhaps. I don't know."
Osborne denies the murder of Makram Ali, 51, and the attempted murder of "persons at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Whadcoat Street, London".