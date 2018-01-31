Finsbury Park attack suspect 'conjured defence out of thin air', prosecutors say

A man who allegedly ploughed a van into a group of Muslims outside a mosque in Finsbury Park "conjured his defence out of thin air" after losing the courage of his convictions, a court was told.

Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff is accused of deliberately mowing down worshippers using a van shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year.

The 48-year-old denied he was behind the wheel claiming that a man named Dave had been driving, while he and a third man called Terry Jones had been passengers.

Jurors trying Darren Osborne, of Glyn Rhosyn in Cardiff, were warned not to let him "pull the wool" over their eyes with his "frankly absurd" account.

Jonathan Rees QC, delivering his closing speech for the prosecution at Woolwich Crown Court, told jurors the motivation for Osborne's mission was the "warped hatred of all Muslims, which had its roots in material he had watched on television and online".