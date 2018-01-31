Folic acid: Government urged to fortify flour to prevent birth defects

The government is facing fresh calls to fortify flour with folic acid to help prevent common birth defects.

London-based researchers concluded around around 3,000 cases of babies being born with anencephaly and spina bifida could have been prevented in the UK in the last 20 years if the Government had approved a plan to make folic acid a compulsory ingredient in flour.

Published in the journal Public Health Reviews, the study found the current upper limit of folic acid of 1mg a day to be based on "flawed analysis," with researchers demanding the Government approve fortification of flour with folic acid, which is a B vitamin.

The 1mg a day limit was adopted after the findings from the US Institute of Medicine suggested those with vitamin B12 deficiency are at an increased risk of damage to the central and peripheral nervous system when consuming higher doses of folic acid.

This, according to study leader Professor Sir Nicholas Wald, has been seen as a barrier to introducing fortification of folic acid in the UK.

But Prof Wald and his team in London concluded there is no need for the 1mg a day upper limit as high doses of folic acid do not lead to neurological damage.

The researchers said this "flawed" NAM analysis from 1998 was a result of "misinterpreted data from 23 studies that they considered."

"The Government has been doing due diligence - insisting on eliminating every shred of evidence of harm," said Prof Wald, from the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine at Queen Mary University of London.

"It is the advisory board that has failed here - it has failed because of the most extraordinarily simple statistical error."