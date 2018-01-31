Carrie Gracie accuses BBC of 'throwing money at her'

The former BBC employee told how she had been earning £135,000 before the BBC offered her a £45,000 rise, which she rejected.

Gracie, who resigned in a row over unequal pay, fought back tears as she gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The BBC's former China editor Carrie Gracie has accused the corporation of "throwing money at her" as she revealed she has been offered £100,000 in back pay.

She said she had received results of a grievance she had submitted last week and that the BBC had said it had inadvertently underpaid her since 2014.

Gracie said the BBC had not described her pay discrepancy as gender pay discrimination.

She said: "They have said it was not gender pay discrimination, they haven't called it pay discrimination either.

"I'm not an employment lawyer but it sounds to me like a tacit admission that it is pay discrimination in that they want to pay me now nearly £100,000 in back pay.

"The thing that is very unacceptable to me is they have basically said in the previous years 2014, 2015, 2016, I was in development.

"It is an insult to add to the original injury. It is unacceptable to talk to your senior women like that. I would have never agreed to China on those terms."

Last summer the BBC was forced to reveal the salaries of all stars earning more than £150,000 a year.

Gracie was not on the list, while other international editors were.

North America editor Jon Sopel was in the £200,000 to £249,999 bracket while Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen earned between £150,000 and £199,999.

A review, commissioned by the BBC and published on Tuesday, found there was "no evidence of gender bias in pay decision-making".