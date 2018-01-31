Key moments from Prime Minister's Questions as Thornberry and Lidington stand in

Both were in a combative mood, with some viewers suggesting the stand-ins were more effective than the usual participants.

This #PMQs between Lidington and Thornberry is excellent fun. Both on fine form.

Lidington and Thornberry head and shoulders above their leaders when it comes to #PMQs oratory and debate ...

Don't know whether it's the lack of Corbyn or May or both at #PMQs but there's some actual debate happening in the House of Commons today

The bird soon disappeared however, with the noisy exchanges perhaps too much.

A robin is flying around the chamber of the Commons at the start of PMQs. "He's keenly attending to her words" the… https://t.co/ZsY6oTpJ6M

Robin is perched on a microphone wire above MPs' heads as they gather for PMQs

Ms Thornberry relished the opportunity to poke fun at the current Tory infighting.

She reminded Mr Lidington that at his last PMQs appearance the Tories were 17 points ahead.

"What a difference a year makes!" she joked.

Referring to rumours that Tory MPs want rid of Theresa May, she said: "If the party opposite is so proud of having a female leader, why are so many of them trying to get rid of her and why has she had to run away to China to get rid of them?"

Mr Lidington responded by congratulating Ms Thornberry for remaining in her post when "97 of her colleagues have resigned or were sacked."