Leeds sign West Brom forward Tyler Roberts

Leeds have signed forward Tyler Roberts from West Bromwich Albion on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 19-year-old has made the move from the Hawthorns to Elland Road for an undisclosed fee and could make his debut in Saturday's Championship contest with Cardiff.

Roberts made just one appearance for the Baggies in the Premier League, coming on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in May 2016.

Since then he has enjoyed loan spells at Oxford United, Shrewsbury Town and Walsall, where he scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Saddlers in the first half of this season.