PM Theresa May rejects minister's shock resignation for being late

Theresa May has rejected the resignation of a Government minister who shocked the House of Lords by quitting for being late.

Lord Bates, who is international development minister, said he was "ashamed" at not being in his place when asked a question and would be offering his resignation to the prime minister.

Mrs May is on a trade visit to China but No 10 said his resignation had been refused.

A spokesman said: "With typical sincerity, Lord Bates today offered to tender his resignation after missing the start of an Oral Questions session in the House of Lords, but his resignation was refused as it was judged this was unnecessary.

"As a hard-working and diligent minister, it is typical of his approach that he takes his responsibilities to Parliament so seriously.

Cries of "No!" could be heard from both sides of the chamber as Lord Bates announced his intentions before he promptly walked out.

He had been listed to answer a question at 3pm from Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett.