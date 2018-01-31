Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

PM Theresa May rejects minister's shock resignation for being late

Theresa May has rejected the resignation of a Government minister who shocked the House of Lords by quitting for being late.

Lord Bates, who is international development minister, said he was "ashamed" at not being in his place when asked a question and would be offering his resignation to the prime minister.

Mrs May is on a trade visit to China but No 10 said his resignation had been refused.

A spokesman said: "With typical sincerity, Lord Bates today offered to tender his resignation after missing the start of an Oral Questions session in the House of Lords, but his resignation was refused as it was judged this was unnecessary.

"As a hard-working and diligent minister, it is typical of his approach that he takes his responsibilities to Parliament so seriously.

Cries of "No!" could be heard from both sides of the chamber as Lord Bates announced his intentions before he promptly walked out.

He had been listed to answer a question at 3pm from Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett.

Both sides of the chamber appeared shocked at Lord Bates' resignation. Credit: House of Lords

With the leave of the House I wonder if you would permit me to offer my sincere apologies to Baroness Lister for my discourtesy for not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions.

During the five years of which it has been my privilege to answer questions from the despatch box on behalf of the Government I have always believed we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf of the Government to legitimate questions of the legislature.

I am thoroughly ashamed at not being in my place, I therefore shall be offering my resignation.

– Lord Bates