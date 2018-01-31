- ITV Report
Marks & Spencer to close more stores - with hundreds of jobs at risk
Marks & Spencer has announced plans to close more stores in a move which puts hundreds of jobs at risk.
The retailer said eight stores had been earmarked for closure, impacting 468 jobs.
M&S said staff will be offered redeployment at other branches before redundancy is considered.
The retailer also confirmed six other stores will close by the end of April.
They are: Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforestfach in Wales, Putney and Redditch, with all staff moving to nearby stores.
Sacha Berendji, director of retail at M&S, said the "tough but necessary decisions" were vital for the future of the retailer.
"We will work with each colleague individually on what is best for them as we endeavour to give everyone a role.
"However, we accept in some cases we may have to consider redundancy."
M&S also said that it has "reassessed and reduced" its Simply Food expansion plan and just 36 stores will open over the next six months.
The closures come after a major overhaul impacting on a quarter of the group's clothing and home outlets was announced in November 2016.
It includes closing and relocating stores, reducing clothing and home space as well as converting some shops to food-only outlets.