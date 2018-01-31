Marks & Spencer to close more stores - with hundreds of jobs at risk

Credit: PA Wire

Marks & Spencer has announced plans to close more stores in a move which puts hundreds of jobs at risk. The retailer said eight stores had been earmarked for closure, impacting 468 jobs. M&S said staff will be offered redeployment at other branches before redundancy is considered.

The retailer also confirmed six other stores will close by the end of April. They are: Birkenhead, Bournemouth, Durham, Fforestfach in Wales, Putney and Redditch, with all staff moving to nearby stores.

Marks & Spencer has stepped up plans to close under-performing stores. Credit: PA