Brexit impact assessment should not be dismissed, says Justice minister Philip Lee
Official assessments that predict a dire economic impact from Brexit should not be dismissed, Justice minister Philip Lee said on Tuesday.
Lee’s comments follow remarks from Brexit-backing minister Steve Baker, who told MPs that official forecasts drawn up by civil servants were "always wrong."
Lee said if the figures in the leaked assessment are "anywhere near right" there should be a "serious question" about the Government's approach to Brexit.
"The next phase of Brexit has to be all about the evidence,” he said.
"We can't just dismiss this and move on. If there is evidence to the contrary, we need to see and consider that too
"But if these figures turn out to be anywhere near right, there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging.
"This shows the PM's challenge... The PM has been dealt some tough cards and I support her mission to make the best of them.
"It's time for evidence, not dogma, to show the way.
"We must act for our country's best interests, not ideology and populism, or history will judge us harshly. Our country deserves no less."
Labour said it will try and force the Government to release its latest assessment of the impact of Brexit through a binding Commons vote.
In an opposition day debate on Wednesday, the party will use the same archaic parliamentary procedure it adopted last year to force ministers to release Brexit impact papers to a Commons select committee.
The move follows the leak of the study, drawn up for the Department for Exiting the EU, which concluded the UK economy would lose out, whatever Brexit deal the Government struck with the EU.
Theresa May sought to downplay the document, telling the weekly meeting of the Cabinet that it represented "initial work" by officials which had not been signed off by ministers.
However shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said MPs were entitled to the information if they were to make informed decisions on Britain's future relationship with the EU.
"People voted to leave the European Union in part to give Parliament control about its own future. That means giving MPs the information they need to scrutinise the Government's approach to Brexit," he said.
"Ministers cannot keep side-lining Parliament to hide the deep divisions within their own party.
"They should accept this motion and allow the country to have an informed debate about its relationship with Europe after Brexit."