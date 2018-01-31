Brexit impact assessment should not be dismissed, says Justice minister Philip Lee

Official assessments that predict a dire economic impact from Brexit should not be dismissed, Justice minister Philip Lee said on Tuesday.

Lee’s comments follow remarks from Brexit-backing minister Steve Baker, who told MPs that official forecasts drawn up by civil servants were "always wrong."

Lee said if the figures in the leaked assessment are "anywhere near right" there should be a "serious question" about the Government's approach to Brexit.

"The next phase of Brexit has to be all about the evidence,” he said.

"We can't just dismiss this and move on. If there is evidence to the contrary, we need to see and consider that too

"But if these figures turn out to be anywhere near right, there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging.

"This shows the PM's challenge... The PM has been dealt some tough cards and I support her mission to make the best of them.

"It's time for evidence, not dogma, to show the way.

"We must act for our country's best interests, not ideology and populism, or history will judge us harshly. Our country deserves no less."