Piers Morgan tells Prince Charles: 'Trump sends his regards'

Prince Charles was introduced to Piers Morgan who recently interviewed Trump. Credit: PA

President Trump “sends his regards”, the Prince of Wales was told today as his visited the daytime studios of ITV. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were in the This Morning studio as the programme celebrates its 30th anniversary. On arrival, Prince Charles was introduced to ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan who has just returned from filming Donald Trump’s only international interview since he became President. The Prince asked about the interviewto which Piers Morgan replied: “He sends his regards.”

Phil and Holly chatted to the royals on the programme sofa. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales has not met the US President but they don’t share the same views on big issues such as climate change. The programme presenters, Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby chatted to Charles and Camilla on their famous sofa on the banks of the River Thames. Phil and Holly later told ITV News that they were pleased to welcome more “famous bottoms on our very famous sofa”. This Morning has been a fixture on ITV’s daytime schedule since 1988. The royal couple and presenting couple traded homemade pots of honey. This Morning makes honey from bee hives on the roof of the studios (it’s called Willough-bee honey, geddit?).

This Morning chef, Phil Vickery, cooked for the royal couple. Credit: PA