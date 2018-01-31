Professor Green condemns 'anti-homeless' benches

Professor Green has condemned the decision to fit bars to benches in Bournemouth to prevent homeless people sleeping on them.

The musician told ITV News that the design would "aid the further victimisation of the most vulnerable people in our society".

Bournemouth Council said the benches were introduced in response to "numerous complaints" about people lying on them during the day.

It added that it had provided 150 beds hostel beds for homeless people.

The redesign has caused widespread outrage since local artist Stuart Semple posted a photograph of one of the benches in the town, calling it a "hostile design".