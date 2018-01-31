Rape of eight-month-old baby unleashes fresh anger across India

Outraged has been sparked across India by the rape of an eight-month-old baby by her cousin.

The young girl is said to be in a critical condition following the attack by her 28-year-old relative in Delhi on Sunday, according to local media.

It comes amid growing angry across the country over sexual assaults on women and girls.

India has been rocked by sex attacks over the past years, with a 10-year-old giving birth in 2017 after she was raped.

Swati Jai Hind, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, has now called on the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stricter punishments.

In a later tweet she demanded the "death penalty" for child rapists, threatening the government with street protests.