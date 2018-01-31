- ITV Report
Government promises to release secret Brexit analysis if ordered to do so
The government says it will release leaked analysis of the economic impact of Brexit if directed to do so.
Labour has vowed to use a vote on Wednesday to invoke an ancient and obscure piece of parliamentary procedure in a bid to force the move.
It comes after a leaked document, obtained by BuzzFeed, revealed that government economists believe the UK will be worse off whatever the outcome of negotiations to leave the European Union.
"We've asked the government to publish them, they've said no so we've got no alternative now but to use an ancient procedure to force them to publish the impact statements and make them available to Parliament so we can do our jobs," Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told ITV News.
Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to play down the leak, while one of her pro-Brexit ministers said "these sorts of analysis have been proved to be wrong".
Labour intends to use the "humble address" - a piece of parliamentary procedure rarely used since the 19th century - which essentially appeals directly to the Queen for access to information.
A number of pro-Remain Tories have backed Labour's move, with former chancellor Ken Clarke accusing ministers of trying to protect the government from "political embarrassment".