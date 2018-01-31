Government promises to release secret Brexit analysis if ordered to do so

The government says it will release leaked analysis of the economic impact of Brexit if directed to do so.

Labour has vowed to use a vote on Wednesday to invoke an ancient and obscure piece of parliamentary procedure in a bid to force the move.

It comes after a leaked document, obtained by BuzzFeed, revealed that government economists believe the UK will be worse off whatever the outcome of negotiations to leave the European Union.

"We've asked the government to publish them, they've said no so we've got no alternative now but to use an ancient procedure to force them to publish the impact statements and make them available to Parliament so we can do our jobs," Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer told ITV News.