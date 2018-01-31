State of the Union address overshadowed by 'secret memo' and Mueller investigation

To describe Donald Trump as a divisive figure is the understatement of the century.

During his State of the Union address last night, the great divide was as deep as the Grand Canyon.

Republicans cheered every statement from the President. Democrats looked appalled.

Half of the chamber behaved like they had just won the jackpot; the other half as if they had been diagnosed with a terminal disease.

As expected, he promoted his tax cuts and the booming stock market, and talked about the steel in America’s spine. He relished saying that unemployment is at a 45-year low.

Trump called this a “new American moment.” He urged citizens to start living the American Dream.

But Trump made no concessions to his opponents.

He announced that the military prison at Guantanamo Bay would be kept open indefinitely.

He threatened to cut off aid to those who voted against the US at the United Nations.

All controversial, of course, but not unexpected.