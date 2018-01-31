State of the Union: Trump calls for Congress to fix infrastructure and immigration system

Donald Trump called on Congress to unify to fix the nation's crumbling infrastructure and reform its fractured immigration systems in his State of the Union address in Washington on Tuesday.

"To every citizen watching at home tonight, no matter where you have been, or where you come from, this is your time," the president said. "If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together, we can achieve anything."

Despite overtures of co-operation, tensions are running high on Capitol Hill.

An impasse over immigration prompted a three-day government shutdown earlier this month, and Congress is no closer to resolving the status of the "Dreamers" - young people living in the US illegally ahead of a new February 8 deadline for funding operations.