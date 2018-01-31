Sydney seaplane 'should not have been where it was' before crash which killed British family

A pilot whose seaplane crashed near Sydney, killing his five British passengers, went off-course for unexplained reasons, an investigator has found.

Gareth Morgan, who had more than 10,000 hours of flying experience, turned into off-bounds Jerusalem Bay on New Year's Eve.

The aircraft was then seen turning steeply to the right before smashing into the water almost vertically - leaving an entire family dead.

A FTSE 100 chief, Richard Cousins, his two sons, fiance and 11-year-old daughter were killed alongside the Canadian pilot.

Investigators in Australia said that the aircraft "simply should not have been where it was" and that Mr Morgan performed "inexplicable" manoeuvres prior to the crash.